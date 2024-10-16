Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 394,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 61,271 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

KBWD opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

