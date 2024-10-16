Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 338,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,546,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

