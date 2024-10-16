Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 113.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,790 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LVS

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.