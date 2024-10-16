Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 353 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 241.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Waters were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 190.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.36.

Waters Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $360.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.78.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

