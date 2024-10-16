Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 5,800 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 642.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,941,000 after buying an additional 1,619,729 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 454.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,010,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 828,325 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 171.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,033,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,565,000 after buying an additional 652,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $12,781,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

