Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 156 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Lennox International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Lennox International by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,458.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,458.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total value of $1,984,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,447,808. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LII opened at $595.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $585.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.42. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.53 and a 12-month high of $627.09.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $560.83.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

