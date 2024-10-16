Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 3,700 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 278.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Avantor were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Avantor by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Avantor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,261,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,252,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Avantor by 36.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 77,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

