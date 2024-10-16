Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 5,800 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 468.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,218,000 after purchasing an additional 965,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,170,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,909,000 after purchasing an additional 489,415 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,962,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,785,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,014,000 after purchasing an additional 63,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,661 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HST. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

