Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Insulet were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 81.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 138.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Insulet by 159.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PODD opened at $230.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $128.68 and a 12 month high of $243.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.