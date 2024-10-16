Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 600.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4,391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 488,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,879,000 after buying an additional 477,380 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,117,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,871,000 after buying an additional 252,220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 192,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 371.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 218,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,742,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $219.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.20 and a 200-day moving average of $254.75. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $335.40.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

