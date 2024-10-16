Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 250.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,206.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,206.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.75. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.87 and a 52-week high of $159.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

