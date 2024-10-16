Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $120,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 450.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% during the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 35.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.85.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.91. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $116.57. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

