Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $123,000 Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Entegris were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $102.63 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

