Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $136,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 323.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Illumina were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.58.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $147.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.79. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $151.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

