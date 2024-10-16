Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $147,000 Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 260.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 316,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

WBD opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

