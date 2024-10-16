Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $163,000 Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,859 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 2.8 %

BATS CBOE opened at $211.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 108.88 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.76 and a 200-day moving average of $188.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.75.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

