Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 273.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $252.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $278.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.52.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.45.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

