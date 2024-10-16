Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $94,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 460.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.6 %

SWK opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.