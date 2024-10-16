Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 516.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 69.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,473.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOH stock opened at $322.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.59. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.96 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

