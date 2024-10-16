Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 927.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $1,215,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,038,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,660,000 after buying an additional 198,891 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 803,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 296,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

