Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 256 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 256.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Watsco were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Watsco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $493.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.16. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.58 and a 12-month high of $520.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

