Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 2,800 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 693.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in EQT were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 5.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

