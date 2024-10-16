Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 3,500 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pinterest by 1,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,348,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Pinterest by 73.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.32.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

