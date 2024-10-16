Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 20,450 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UTHR. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,362.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $569,362.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,597.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,430 shares of company stock valued at $37,204,602. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $359.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $366.08.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.