Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 6,620 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Reliance were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Reliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,224,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,809,000 after acquiring an additional 53,747 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 20.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,270,000 after acquiring an additional 184,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 13.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,753,000 after acquiring an additional 46,259 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 78.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,816,000 after acquiring an additional 127,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.40.

Reliance Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RS stock opened at $290.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.09. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.14 and a 1 year high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

