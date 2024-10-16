Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Position Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 584.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 20,152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,995,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940,943 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $32,559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 34.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,794,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,456,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mattel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,231,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,974,000 after purchasing an additional 845,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MAT opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAT

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.