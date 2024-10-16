MKT Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of MKT Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 587.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,690,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,991,000 after buying an additional 9,135,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,757 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Alphabet by 18,810.2% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 4,434,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,811 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,288,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,926 shares of company stock valued at $32,251,590 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.13.

GOOGL stock opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

