Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 234.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 60,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 31.3% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 66,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OHI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.