ORG Partners LLC Purchases 453 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 129.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,390.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.8 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $305.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.20 and its 200-day moving average is $267.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $313.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.86.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

