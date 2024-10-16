ORG Partners LLC Purchases 698 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $211,276.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,994,016.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,662 shares of company stock worth $4,442,555 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PNC opened at $192.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

