ORG Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $163.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

