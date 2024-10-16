ORG Partners LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 66,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 34,093 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 77.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

AUB opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hovde Group cut their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

