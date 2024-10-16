ORG Partners LLC Sells 12,071 Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,071 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,704,000.

Get ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS OUSM opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $648.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.