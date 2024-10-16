ORG Partners LLC Sells 12,071 Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,071 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,704,000.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of BATS OUSM opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $648.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile
The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.
