ORG Partners LLC Sells 4,240 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $2,364,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $51.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

