ORG Partners LLC Sells 447 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,467,000 after purchasing an additional 293,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.