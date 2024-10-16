ORG Partners LLC Sells 833 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 96.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,837,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 126.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 98,248 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 126,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research lifted their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $124.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $72.48 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.96.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

