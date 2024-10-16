ORG Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,848,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,441,000 after buying an additional 147,952 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,575,000 after acquiring an additional 314,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,201,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,184,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 547,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average is $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

