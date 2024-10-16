ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Crane by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,216,000 after buying an additional 685,230 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,159,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,205,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 727,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,354,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 1,363.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 89,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 83,322 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CR opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. Crane has a 12 month low of $82.57 and a 12 month high of $162.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.11.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.17.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

