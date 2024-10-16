ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE KNSL opened at $465.77 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.40 and its 200 day moving average is $427.52.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

