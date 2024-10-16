ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

GDX opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

