ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 642 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 99.5% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.61.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

