ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $379.97 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $384.66. The company has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

