ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 170.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,154,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081,007 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,996,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 582,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after buying an additional 44,170 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 420,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,641,000.

NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $33.79.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

