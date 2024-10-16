ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 635 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 102.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 0.3 %

PPC stock opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPC

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.