ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 701 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Affirm by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Affirm by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

AFRM stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $52.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.31. Affirm had a negative net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,704,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,455. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,704,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,455. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,786. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

