ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $29,000 in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $17,845,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 24.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 141,615 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $8,892,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $8,902,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 199.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Freshpet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $145.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.18 and its 200-day moving average is $126.66.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Freshpet

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.