ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $39,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after acquiring an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,308,000 after purchasing an additional 517,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,019 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $80.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

