ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $41,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $49.44.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.