ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $44,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.23. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

