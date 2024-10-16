ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $66,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.89. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $98.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

